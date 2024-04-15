New Method Being Trialled to Treat Treatment-Resistant Depression

Such patients may see an alleviation but not a remission in their symptoms, despite being compliant in taking their antidepressants.

Two clinical pilots on the new treatment are being conducted by the Institute of Mental Health in collaboration with National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine. They will run concurrently till March 2026. Depression is the most common psychiatric disorder among adults in Singapore. The 2016 Singapore Mental Health Study showed that 6.3 per cent of the Singapore adult population – or one in 16 adults aged 18 and above – has experienced the disorder at some point in their lifetime.

Such patients may see an alleviation but not a remission in their symptoms despite having been compliant with taking their antidepressants. Clinically, this is known as treatment-resistant depression.“For everyone, the pattern of brain networks is different. So, for every person, where should be targeting is different,” said Associate Professor Thomas Yeo from the Centre for Sleep and Cognition at NUS.

‘It’s not just hormones’: Current management of postpartum depression falls short, more intervention needed

