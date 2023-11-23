New Halal-certified Biryani Concepts offers a wide variety of spicy biryani

You may be familiar with the halal-certified Mr Biryani, famed for its wide variety of spicy biryani. Established in 2017, it has two outlets in Little India and offers catering services as well. A third branch – called Biryani Concepts – opened three months ago in Upper East Coast Road. The 30-seater is best suited to the drinking crowd, as it offers a wide array of whisky, cocktails and beer to pair with the food. Of course, the lip-smacking spicy biryani continues to be the star item.

Options include the Hyderabad chicken dhum biryani ($13.90), jackfruit dhum biryani ($12.90) and brinjal biryani ($12.90). Another highlight is the fish head curry ($23.90), the fish cooked in the rich curry with Thai brinjal, ladies’ fingers and radish. I have never had radish in a fish head curry and love how each long chunk soaks up the gravy perfectly. To accompany the mains, I recommend the kalmi kebab ($1





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.