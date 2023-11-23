Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim's approval rating drops amid economic concerns

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s approval rating has taken a hit one year after he assumed office, according to survey results by an independent pollster that along with other economic indicators cap a patchy report card for the premier.

Fifty per cent of Malaysian respondents gave Mr Anwar a positive approval rating, based on survey results released on Wednesday (Nov 22) by the Merdeka Center, down from the 68 per cent he scored in December 2022 after he was sworn in as theThe dip in voter sentiment is largely driven by concerns over the economy and how it affects their livelihoods, Merdeka Center said in a statement, attributing it to anxiety over plans to cut subsidies and introduce new taxes. But analysts told CNA Mr Anwar should continue to focus on implementing his economic and institutional reforms to put the country on a more solid financial footing over the long run, and also to stamp his political mark permanently beyond serving one or even two full term





