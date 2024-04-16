Lawrence Wong to Become Singapore's Prime Minister on May 15

Lawrence Wong will take over Lee Hsien Loong as Prime Minister on May 15.Did the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict — aggravated by Iran 's assault on Israel over the weekend — expedite Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong 's handover to Deputy PM Lawrence Wong ?It was announced on Monday that Wong, 51, would be sworn in as Singapore 's fourth prime minister on May 15.

He added: "With the global geopolitical situation deteriorating, especially with Iran’s attack on Israel, the thinking of the leaders appear that it is better to seek a fresh mandate.""While there is no 'ideal' time for to step down, the increasing costs of living and the volatile geopolitical tensions, Iran's attack on Israel and concerns of a wider war in the Middle East likely pushed the leadership to accelerate the announcement and timeline.

"There appears to be some urgency on the part of the ruling PAP to go to the polls sooner rather than later," he told AsiaOne.If the government for the next five years is put in place before the geopolitical instability "spiral downwards", it will enable Singaporeans to be "clear-eyed about the issues and challenges, and determine who should represent them in Parliament and which party should form the government.

"Doing so would allow Wong to confirm that he has the mandate of the people and start his tenure on a relatively clean slate, paving the way for him to take on the role of PAP's secretary-general without any doubt."

