Singapore's DPM Lawrence Wong to Become Fourth Prime Minister

After he is sworn in, DPM Lawrence Wong will be Singapore ’s fourth prime minister , succeeding PM Lee Hsien Loong.With international geopolitical conflicts and domestic issues such as cost of living and housing at the forefront of Singapore ans’ concerns, they added that it is likely the general election will be held by the end of 2024.

“This will enable Singaporeans to be clear-eyed about the issues and challenges, and determine who should represent them in Parliament and which party should form the government.”Instead, he suggested two possible windows in 2024: in September after the National Day Rally , and at the end of the year after the PAP’s Central Executive Committee election.

“The 4G leaders will be the ones who will have to deal with these issues, and they are not going to be resolved any time soon,” he said.‘Your dreams will inspire my actions’: DPM Lawrence Wong on becoming next PM He said DPM Wong, in his capacity as the new prime minister, would likely want to rally his comrades to prepare for an election.Senior research fellow Gillian Koh of the NUS Institute of Policy Studies pointed to part of DPM Wong’s speech at the PAP’s Party Awards and Convention in November 2023.

“Mr Wong will be better served by giving himself enough time for them to warm up to him in that role, and for his own party to be firmly under his leadership by then.”NUS associate professor of political science Chong Ja Ian believes the handover on April 15 indicates a desire on the part of the PAP to let DPM Wong win “on his own mandate”.“Up until then, the PAP has the prerogative to call an election whenever they believe circumstances are beneficial to their electoral performance.

