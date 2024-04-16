Knife Attack at Assyrian Church in Sydney Motivated by Religious Extremism

At least four people were wounded in a knife attack during an Assyrian church service that was live-streamed in the western Sydney suburb of Wakeley on April 15. SYDNEY – A knife attack during a service at an Assyrian church in Sydney that injured a bishop was a terrorist act motivated by suspected religious extremism , Australian police said on April 16.

She noted that the attack intimidated the public – both parishioners at the church and people following the live-streamed service online.The incident triggered clashes outside the church between police and an angry crowd of the bishop’s followers, who demanded that the attacker be handed over to them.

“People used what was available to them in the area, including bricks, concrete and palings, to assault police and throw missiles at police and police equipment and police vehicles,” Ms Webb said.“That is unacceptable and those who were involved in that riot can expect a knock at the door. It might not be today, it might not be tomorrow, but we will find you and we will come and arrest you,” she said.

