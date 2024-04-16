Singapore Introduces New Guidelines for Flexible Work Arrangements

SINGAPORE – All employers in Singapore must fairly consider formal requests from employees for flexible work arrangements from Dec 1, 2024, under the new Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangements .

The rules also adopt a broad definition of FWAs beyond the flexi-place arrangements, such as remote or hybrid working, popularised by the Covid-19 pandemic. The guidelines stipulate that the process to submit a formal request, and how the request will be handled, should be clearly outlined to workers.

Employers have to reply to the request within two months from the date the request was made, and they are encouraged to discuss alternative arrangements if the one sought is not feasible. Unionised employees should also approach their unions for advice on formal or non-formal FWA requests. These resources will be progressively rolled out from May 2024. Employers can visit the Tafep website to access these resources, sign up for training sessions and make inquiries.

These could include checking how the workload and job hours of the requester’s colleagues may need to be changed, for instance.

Singapore Guidelines Flexible Work Arrangements Employers Tripartite Guidelines Mcdonald's

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



straits_times / 🏆 5. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Volkswagen Singapore introduces new Tiguan Life and Tiguan Life Plus under Cat A COE'... we're confident that the Tiguan will not only captivate but also deliver exceptional value to car buyers in Singapore.' — Volkswagen

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Updated guidelines offer better ways to control and treat tuberculosis in SingaporeThere have been “major new advances” in diagnosis and treatment since the guidelines were first published.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore Food Agency proposes updated guidelines on infant nutritionpstrongSuch amendments may result in heightened compliance demands and additional costs for businesses./strong/p pThe Singapore Food Agency (SFA) proposed to update the current set of guidelines for food regulations, particularly for infant nutrition additives.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore Introduces Transport Sector Bill to Strengthen ResilienceThe Ministry of Transport has introduced a bill to strengthen the resilience of Singapore’s transport sector and safeguard the provision of essential transport services.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Clear Guidelines for Foreigners Registering Companies in Singapore, Says Corporate Service ProvidersCorporate service providers in Singapore state that there are clear and robust guidelines for foreigners looking to register companies in the country. The implementation of these guidelines is left to the corporate service providers, who act as middlemen. However, there are differing standards when it comes to verifying information about directors and shareholders.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singapore, New Zealand to work together to secure supply chains under new partnership pillarThe new “Supply Chains and Connectivity” pillar will be added to the pre-existing five under the Enhanced Partnership (EP) between both sides.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »