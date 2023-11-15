Italy, Netherlands, and Wales Aim to Secure Spots at Euro 2024

Reigning champions Italy are preparing for a decisive qualifier with Ukraine for a place at Euro 2024, while former winners the Netherlands and 2016 semi-finalists Wales are also aiming to book their tickets to Germany. The last two rounds of qualifying matches take place over the next week, and a total of 12 countries will secure their spots in December’s draw in Hamburg for the tournament to go with nine who are already guaranteed to be there.

Continental heavyweights Spain, France, England, Belgium and Portugal have already qualified along with hosts Germany, Turkey, Scotland and Austria for the 24-nation Finals which will run from June 14 to July 14. Italy, who beat England on penalties at Wembley in the final of the last European Championship in 2021 to claim the title for the second time, still have work to do to avoid missing another major tournamen

