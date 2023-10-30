The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Prequel Announced

Everyone had resigned themselves to the fact that The Hunger Games ended in 2015. The four-film blockbuster franchise had made nearly US$3 billion (S$4.04 billion) at the global box office and helped Jennifer Lawrence skyrocket to superstardom. But Suzanne Collins’ Katniss Everdeen saga was over. And, frankly, everyone, including Collins, director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson, was eager to take a break and do something else.

Part 2, Hunger Games-related text conversations between Francis Lawrence and Suzanne Collins rarely went past sending one another screenshots of their films on Jeopardy categories. Then, in 2019, Jacobson and Lawrence got a call: Collins was putting the finishing touches on something new, a prequel set 64-years before Katniss volunteered as tribute. It would be focused on a young Coriolanus Snow, and there would be a big musical element

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Games-Esports joins Pan Am Games, but medals won't countSANTIAGO : Esports was welcomed - sort of - into the Pan American Games family on Wednesday, as gamers marched in their own opening ceremony and to their own anthem ahead of three days of competition that will not count towards the medal table.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Games-Chile go for gold without a specialist keeper in Pan Am Games finalChile will have to do without a specialist goalkeeper when they play the final of the women's soccer tournament at the Pan Am Games against Mexico on Friday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Games-May gets landmark Pan Am Games medal but US misses Olympic spotSANTIAGO : Bill May became the first male to win a medal in artistic swimming at the Pan American Games on Friday, but the 44-year-old American trailblazer will have to wait a bit longer to see if he can make the same history at the Paris Olympics.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Games-Garcia golden after Pan Am Games race walk comes up shortSANTIAGO : Peru's Kimberly Garcia won gold in the Pan American Games women's 20 kilometre race walk on Sunday but her time was voided after it was discovered the course was several kilometres short.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Games-Pan Am sport channel could be answer to Games' problems, says LewisSANTIAGO : Athletics great Carl Lewis, the Pan American Games' most illustrious alumnus, paid a visit to Santiago on Saturday offering his support for the troubled quadrennial event and suggesting the key to survival could be a Pan Am sports channel.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: Jailed Iranian Nobel laureate Mohammadi goes on hunger strikeDUBAI/OSLO - Imprisoned Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi began a hunger strike on Monday (Nov 6) in protest against what she said was the jail's failure to give her access to medical care, the activist HRANA news agency reported.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »