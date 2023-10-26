Israel mounts new raid into Gaza, hints there may be several 'invasions'

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)ground forces had made a big push into Gaza overnight to attack Hamas targets

Israel said there were 224 hostages. Hamas has threatened to kill some of those it holds, who include many foreign passport holders, but has freed four since Friday. Gaza began receiving a small amount of aid the following day.

The comments reflect a balancing act over US support for Israel's actions after Biden was criticised for casting doubt on Palestinian casualty figures. "Tanks and infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts," it said. headtopics.com

Israel has carried out weeks of intense bombardment of the densely populated Strip following the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israeli communities, which it says killed some 1,400 people. "Did he kill? Did he wound someone? Did he capture someone? They were innocent children inside their house," he said.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Israel's military tells UN in Gaza: Ask Hamas for fuelUNITED NATIONS: Israel's military suggested on Tuesday (Oct 24) that the United Nations ask Hamas for fuel supplies after the UN agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip warned it would have to halt operations on Wednesday night if no fuel was delivered. Read more ⮕

World leaders seek to suspend Israel-Hamas fighting for Gaza aidThey are also trying to prevent the latest escalation in violence from spreading. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'Humanitarian pause' in Hamas-Israel war is urged to aid Gaza civiliansGAZA/JERUSALEM — The United Nations (UN), United States (US) and Canada appealed on Tuesday (Oct 24) for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe deliveries of aid to civilians short of food, water, medicine and electricity in the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

'Humanitarian pause' in Hamas-Israel war is urged to aid Gaza civiliansGAZA: The United Nations, United States and Canada appealed on Tuesday (Oct 24) for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe deliveries of aid to civilians stricken by shortages of food, water, medicine and electricity in the Israeli-besieged enclave. Read more ⮕

Israel targets southern Gaza as world leaders seek pause in fightingGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israel intensified its bombing of southern Gaza overnight, with officials in the Hamas-run enclave saying record numbers had been killed again, as violence Read more ⮕

The nightmare of delivering aid during this Israel-Hamas warThe 2.3 million people who live in Gaza are facing economic isolation and experiencing incessant bombardment. Their supplies of essential resources, including food and water, are quickly dwindling. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕