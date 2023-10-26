7 years' jail for man who killed pregnant wife, attempted suicide after accounting error made him think business was doomed

After he found out that his company might be facing financial issues, David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun felt stressed and worried

Despite his family assuring that they would support him, Chow continued to worry and eventually wanted to kill himself Thinking that his wife and unborn child might face shame and suffering after his suicide, Chow decided to kill his pregnant wife first so that she"can go to heaven"

On Jan 11, 2022, Chow stabbed his wife a total of 15 times in the head, neck and torso before an unsuccessful suicide attempt

