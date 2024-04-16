Indian Prime Minister Modi Denies Allegations of Illegal Political Funding

Mr Narendra Modi also rubbished allegations that his party uses agencies to target opposition leaders for political gains in elections.

In his most detailed defence of the scrapped system days before India begins voting in a general election, Mr Modi denied the accusations and said companies had also donated to the opposition. "In decision-making, we learn and improve. It is very possible to improve in this too. But today we have completely pushed the country towards black money," Mr Modi said in an interview to news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

Data released on orders of the Supreme Court in March showed Mr Modi's BJP was the largest beneficiary of the scrapped system.

India Narendra Modi Political Funding Illegal Funds Transparency Opposition Parties

