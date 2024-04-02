Henry Thia to Leave King Kong Media Production

Local actor and comedian Henry Thia has decided not to renew his contract with King Kong Media Production after it expired in March. Thia cited health reasons and a desire to slow down as the main factors behind his decision.

The 72-year-old artiste, known as 'Hui Ge', expressed his intention to enjoy semi-retirement and spend more time with his family.

