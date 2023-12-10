'I cried almost every night': Gen Z woman moves to New Zealand alone, speaks up about loneliness and adapting to a new life. That was the reaction TikTok user Dee.n4h, who only wants to be known as Dinah, received from some friends and family when she announced her big plan for 2023. While hardly a novel concept, what's rather unique is that Dinah was not interested in just a short-term visit. She wanted to live in New Zealand on her own for a full year.

When AsiaOne sat down with Dinah for a conversation, the 23-year-old explained that the idea of heading overseas came from a conundrum early in adult life. 'The criteria was that individuals had to be graduated for at least two years,' Dinah said. Being a fresh graduate back then, her situation did not fit the criteria. So her plan was to work for a year before spending the next year out in New Zealand. Whenever someone plans to leave the comforts of Singapore, there's every chance they are bombarded with question of 'why?





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gen Y Speaks: Becoming a Delivery Driver as a Single MumDespite the challenges faced by single mothers, the flexibility and financial stability of working as a delivery driver has empowered Juliana Binte Jorimi to provide for her children.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Gen Zen: Prioritizing Mental Health in the WorkplaceLearn why and how to talk about mental health at work, especially in Singapore where workers have long work hours. Discover strategies to improve mental well-being in our Gen Zen series.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Teenager in Singapore Sells Household Products Through TikTok Livestreams18-year-old Sachin Nagappan sells household products through TikTok livestreams, attracting a large number of orders each month.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Nepal Bans TikTok Over Hate Content ConcernsThe government in Nepal said on Monday it is banning the popular social media app TikTok, saying the platform’s refusal to curb hate content was affecting “social harmony”. TikTok has more than 1 billion users globally, so the ban by a Himalayan country with a population of about 30 million is unlikely to significantly affect the app. But it is another ominous sign for the Chinese-owned company of broader efforts by governments around the world to restrict its use.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore Minister Files Lawsuit Against TikTok Over False AllegationsShanmugam seeks court order for TikTok to provide user identities over false extramarital affair claims Affidavits reveal that social media platform refused to give users' info to the Singapore law minister unless a court order was obtained.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

#trending: TikTokers say viral 'orange peel theory' can prove true love; S'pore netizens suggest peeling prawns as alternativeA viral trend on TikTok has users putting their relationships to the test with the help of an unassuming fruit. The 'orange peel theory' suggests that if a person's partner peels an orange for them without being asked, it is a sign of true love. Some TikTok users have tested the theory on their partners, with some relationships reportedly ending as a result.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »