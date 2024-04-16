Everton's Dele Alli confident they can avoid relegation despite points deduction

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Nottingham Forest - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - August 20, 2022 Everton 's Dele Alli warms up as a substitute at half time Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith Everton 's latest points deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules has ramped up fears they may be relegated from the Premier League but midfielder Dele Alli said they can beat the drop if they keep their focus on football.

Sean Dyche's side, who suffered a 6-0 thrashing at Chelsea on Monday, are 16th in the table with 27 points, two points above Luton Town who occupy the final relegation berth."They've done an unbelievable job. I can feel it when I walk around the place - a real focus and not getting caught up in everything that's going on.

Alli, who has not played since February 2023 due to injury, spoke in an interview last year about being sexually abused as a child, mental health issues and time spent in rehab.

Everton Dele Alli Premier League Points Deduction Relegation Football

