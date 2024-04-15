Elderly Cleaner Sentenced to Jail for Inappropriate Behavior towards 12-Year-Old Girl

SINGAPORE – An elderly cleaner was at his workplace when he blocked a 12-year-old girl from leaving a toilet and asked her in Mandarin if she knew how to perform a sexual act.

On April 15, Huang was sentenced to two months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act. He led her to the second floor and told her to use the handicapped toilet. After she went in, Huang waited outside for her.Deputy Public Prosecutor Yap Jia Jun said: “He used his left hand to hold the door in place. He then entered the handicapped toilet, causing the victim to back into the toilet, and closed the door behind him.”

Singapore Elderly Cleaner Inappropriate Behavior 12-Year-Old Girl Jail Sentence

