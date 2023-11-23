eCloudvalley Helps Businesses in ASEAN with Cloud Adoption

Its decade-long existence has been filled with innovation and rapid expansion as it invests in new regions. Businesses in the ASEAN have started engaging in cloud adoption to enhance their database scalability whilst ensuring security, efficiency, and cost reduction. A report from market researcher International Data Corporation showed that Southeast Asia's cloud infrastructure revenue increased by up to 25% in 2022.

Although this venture has become more present, there is still a growing challenge for many in terms of educating employees to be more adept with cloud as well as strengthening the security of the cloud infrastructure.Founded in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2013, eCloudvalley helps organisations navigate the difficulties of cloud adoption and digitally transform their businesses. It works on the strength of over 800 people across 10 different countries in Asia and 10 different solution teams. eCloudvalley has established a strong presence and reputation in the region over the course of its existenc





