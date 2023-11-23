Woman in Singapore forges university degree to get editing jobs

A woman in Singapore forged a university degree and deceived four companies into hiring her for editing jobs. She pleaded guilty to charges of cheating and forgery. She had matriculated at Nanyang Technological University but withdrew from the program. She then forged a certificate to make it appear that she had a Bachelor of Engineering degree.





