Chinese National Sentenced to Jail in Singapore's Largest Money Laundering Case

SINGAPORE – Chinese national Wang Baosen , the third accused in Singapore ’s largest money laundering case to be convicted, has been sentenced to 13 months’ jail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Shi Hao, who sought 13 to 15 months in jail for Wang, said the offender created a “wide web of lies” in deceiving HSBC about the source of his funds.Defence lawyer Favian Kang sought not more than 13 months’ jail for his client, saying that Wang admitted to his wrongdoings and agreed to forfeit 100 per cent of his assets to the state.

“However, Wang was unable to substantiate his explanations with more details or evidence on the purported loan or sale of property,” the DPP said. When questioned, Wang claimed the money did not belong to him and that he did not use it to buy the property.

Singapore Money Laundering Wang Baosen Jail Assets

