Bad air days return to haunt Delhi as winter approaches

Like clockwork every year before the onset of winter, cold temperatures and calm winds begin to trap

The range for a ‘good’ AQI rating is between 0 and 50, something Delhi has recorded on just one day so far in 2023. It has, however, seen more than 200 ‘moderate’ days with AQI levels between 101-200. Since Oct 22, the air quality in Delhi has improved somewhat but has still hovered in the “poor” category with an AQI of between 201 and 300.

New Delhi, which has been consistently rated as the world's most polluted capital by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, has taken a number of steps in recent years to tamp down its pollution.

A key gap that persists is the inadequate reach of public transport in a sprawling Delhi-NCR that is home to around 20 million people and an accompanying rise in use of personal cars among the region’s affluent. The on-road vehicle fleet in Delhi has grown from 7.5 million vehicles in 2012 to more than 13 million in 2022.

Proscribed activities such as solid waste burning in the open and use of dirty fuels in poorly monitored industries outside demarcated industrial zones in the city are another problem, besides the use of wood as a cooking fuel by its urban poor.

An airshed is an area where the movement of air, and air pollutants, can be hindered by local geographical features and weather conditions, causing it to become uniformly polluted. It refers to the practice of setting fire to straw stubble that remains on farms after grains such as rice are harvested to clear the soil for the next crop. Open solid waste burning, industrial and vehicular emissions and the use of dirty cooking fuel also contribute significantly to pollution levels.

