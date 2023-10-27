The sexual abuse scandal at a top J-pop agency that took decades to unravel

FILE - A passer-by watches a TV news reporting Johnny Kitagawa's passing away in Tokyo, on July 10, 2019. A growing number of people are alleging sexual abuse by Kitagawa, who ruled over Japanese entertainment for decades, founding and heading his talent agency, known as Johnny’s, reputed for being behind a string of boy-bands.

But Mr Ishimaru’s time at the agency soon turned into a nightmare. Kitagawa would visit his bedroom from time to time and sexually abuse him, Mr Ishimaru, now 56 years old, told CNA. However, revealing the painful past has taken a huge toll on Mr Ishimaru. He said he has suffered from depression since leaving the company.

He launched boyband after boyband that became Japanese household names, including Arashi, SMAP and SixTones. “Over the years, it became a necessity on any TV show to have at least one of Johnny’s talents or artistes in it. Otherwise, it was very difficult to market the content. Johnny’s continued to grow for over a period of 40 years,” he added. headtopics.com

FILE - A sign hangs on the facade of the headquarters of Johnny & Associates talent agency founded by Johnny Kitagawa in Tokyo, on July 10, 2019. A growing number of people are alleging sexual abuse by Kitagawa, who ruled over Japanese entertainment for decades, founding and heading his talent agency, known as Johnny’s, reputed for being behind a string of boy-bands. (AP Photo/Jae C.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Blackpink agency YG Entertainment returns to Singapore for K-pop audition in NovemberIt is open to those aged between 11 and 19, and will be held from Nov 14 to 16. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Blackpink agency YG Entertainment returns to Singapore for K-pop audition in NovemberFancy being the next Jennie or Lisa? If you are between the ages of 11 and 19, your K-pop star dreams may just come true. YG Entertainment, the South Korean agency behind K-pop girl group Blackpink, is holding its YG Global Audition Tour here as part of its global... Read more ⮕

Madonna is still the biggest-selling female recording artiste of all timeLONDON - “Queen of Pop” Madonna still reigns supreme at the top of the music chart. The Guinness World Records said on its website on Wednesday that the American pop star, known for hits such as Like A Virgin (1984), Material Girl (1985) and Take A Bow (1994), has... Read more ⮕

Republican Mike Johnson elected US House speaker, ending leadership vacuumFirst elected in 2016, Johnson will be the least experienced House speaker in decades. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Natural gas to remain 'mainstay for decades to come' says Energy Market Authority chief executiveNatural gas will remain the dominant source of power in Singapore for decades to come, Energy Market Authority chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun tells CNA's Asia First on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week. This is even as the country develops other low-carbon energy sources. Read more ⮕