Australia beats India to win ICC Cricket World Cup

Chasing a tricky 241 for victory in the final, Australia slipped to 47-3 before the left-handed Head hit his second century of the tournament to steer the team home with seven overs to spare. Head's knock and his marathon stand of 192 with Marnus Labuschagne, unbeaten on 58, ended India's dominant run of 10 unbeaten matches at the event.

Head fell after his 120-ball knock laced with 15 fours and four sixes before Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to trigger wild celebrations in the Aussie camp."It's a lot better than seeing the World Cup on the couch at home (on his injury). I was a little bit nervous but Marnus played exceptionally well and soaked all the pressure." India's Virat Kohli looks dejected at the ICC Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, Nov 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi). Australia players celebrate at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, Nov 19, 2023 after winning the ICC Cricket World Cu





🏆 5. ChannelNewsAsia » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia bat first against spin-heavy India in World Cup openerCHENNAI, India : Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat on Sunday in their mouth-watering World Cup opener against hosts India at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium.With Travis Head recovering from a hand fracture, Mitchell Marsh retained his place as David Warner's opening partner f

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

India captain Rohit wary of Australia\u0027s World Cup recordsCHENNAI : India captain Rohit Sharma is aware of Australia\u0027s awe-inspiring record in global events and warned his team mates not to lower their guard against them in their first match of the 50-o

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

India blow away South Africa to raise hopes of third World Cup triumphKOLKATA : It was meant to be a battle between the two World Cup heavyweights but the manner in which South Africa were blown away by India on Sunday illustrated the gulf between the hosts and the rest of the teams competing at the 2023 tournament.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Fast bowlers give India’s Cricket World Cup dreams a menacing edgeAt an airport in south India, a Kolkata man is grinning. Arun Lal is 68, a lovely fellow built of grit, a cancer survivor whose jaw was remade with bone from elsewhere in his body and a former Indian Test opening batter of the 1980s whose job was to blunt fast bowlers. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Air pollution sparks alarm, dims World Cup cheer in IndiaNEW DELHI: Toxic haze blanketed New Delhi on Thursday (Nov 2), raising fears of another public health emergency in the Indian capital, as government agencies warned that pollution levels could worsen over the next few days des

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

World Cup title defence in shreds but England relishing India clashLUCKNOW, India : England's World Cup title defence may be in tatters after four defeats in five matches but assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said on Saturday their sagging fortunes won't stop them from relishing their blockbuster clash with hosts India.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »