Rare Turtle Rescued from Fishing Net in Singapore

Two men in Singapore rescued a large turtle and a stingray caught in a fishing net off Lazarus Island. The turtle, a critically endangered hawksbill, was trapped and struggling. The men managed to free both animals and prevent other creatures from getting trapped.





