Rare Turtle Rescued from Fishing Net in Singapore

Two men in Singapore rescued a large turtle and a stingray caught in a fishing net off Lazarus Island. The turtle, a critically endangered hawksbill, was trapped and struggling. The men managed to free both animals and prevent other creatures from getting trapped.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: 🏆 9. asiaonecom »
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Navigating Nirup: A peek into this new private island that is minutes from SingaporeJust minutes by boat from Singapore, Nirup Island is an up-and-coming Indonesian paradise filled with possibilities. Read more at straitstimes.com.
Source: straits_times - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »
National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.
Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »
New flight route connects Singapore and Palau, starts Nov 23SINGAPORE — A flight route connecting the island nation of Palau to Singapore and Bhutan has been announced, with its inaugural commercial flight scheduled for Nov 23.
Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »
Singapore to remove melamine-related requirements for milk imports, including infant formula, from ChinaSINGAPORE: Singapore will remove melamine-related import requirements for milk, milk products and products containing milk from China from Nov 1, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Oct 23).
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »
Woman in viral hospital argument with police deported, barred from SingaporeSINGAPORE — A woman who became infamous in Singapore after uploading TikTok videos of herself arguing with the police in hospital has been deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.
Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »
Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).
Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »