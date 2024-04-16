Addressing Climate Change, Water and Biodiversity Loss Together Offers Greater Economic Opportunities, Says Singapore President

SINGAPORE - Addressing the triple crises of climate change , water and biodiversity loss together will yield much greater economic opportunities and benefits to society than dealing with each separately, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on April 15 in a call to action for financiers.

He also noted that there is a great opportunity to remodel economies and to forge closer partnerships between the public and private sectors and philanthropies, with the latter playing a critical role in providing early-stage risk capital to drive innovation and accelerate change.net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We are well past the thinking that acting to mitigate and adapt to climate change is a cost you pay today to avoid some painful cost in the future. Acting on mitigation and adaptation to climate change is a massive opportunity for benefits today, not just avoiding a cost in the future,” he said. But critically, President Tharman said, there needs to be a shift in thinking towards tackling the climate, water and biodiversity crises together because they are so interlinked.

