However, it said its data did show a seven percentage-point rise in the number of UK consumers – from 19 per cent in 2022 to 26pc in 2023 - who intend to spend more in the last three months of 2023, partly as a result of prioritising any savings they’ve made for their Christmas expenditure.

It is a stark reminder who things have gotten uglier for the low-income groups around the world, including Pakistan. Earlier this year, many were not able to celebrate Eidul Azha in a traditional manner as they were not able to sacrifice animals due to the high prices amid the prevailing the rising cost of living amid an alarming inflation and stagnant, or even shrinking incomes.But the things are actually even worse for an overwhelming majority who were unable to buy new clothes or shoes for their family members – a trend being witnessed since 2019, which is more visible now with each passing day.

According to Reuters, Deloitte said many UK consumers are looking to spread their spending across the quarter, with 32pc saying they will buy most of their gifts in November, making the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

It said 50pc of respondents this year also said they plan to buy their presents in-store, up from 47pc in last year's survey. "The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend promotions are critical for retailers, and we expect overall spending to increase again this year as consumers try to make the most of the available sales on offer," Oliver Vernon-Harcourt, head of retail at Deloitte, said.

