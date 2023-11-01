How to stop brain drain, especially of young doctors and other health workers?

The health professionals are one of the main segment of this brain drain as the Middle East and the developed nations offer much better income. Sadly, very few of these young doctors are willing to serve in remote or rural regions, thus multiplying the challenges both for the government and the people living there.
As one of Europe's poorest countries, the Balkan nation cannot compete with salaries and working conditions in Germany or Italy, where many young Albanian doctors move for work. "The new law violates students' right to freely choose where they want to work," fifth-year student Reant Kullaj told AFP.
In the past decade over 3,000 doctors have left the country of 2.8 million people, according to the federation of Albanian doctors in Europe. At least 1,000 of them work in Germany. Other medical professions are facing similar challenges – at least 16,000 nurses and care workers have left Albania in the last four years, according to the national nurses' association.
Sixth year medical student Kristi Tata said he felt "torn between two loves – to specialise abroad and then return to Albania or to work in the country" after his studies.Specialised agencies advertise better opportunities abroad, deepening the dilemma.
