Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Rocks 2023

Pop superstar Taylor Swift rocked concert stages, cinemas, local economies - and even the Earth - in 2023. Swift's Eras Tour sold out stadiums and pumped millions of dollars into each city it visited. A movie version of the show lit up theaters, racking up $250 million in ticket sales. With 26 billion streams, Swift ranked as Spotify's most popular artist of the year. In July, the 33-year-old became the first female artist to have four albums on Billboard’s top 10 list at the same time.

"She keeps leveling up," said Colin Stutz, news director at Billboard. He ranked Swift's achievements alongside musical elites such as The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson. If Swift were a record label, Stutz said, the "Anti-Hero" singer would stand as the fourth largest in the US by revenue from her touring, merchandise, streams and other sources.“This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” Swift told the magazin





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Rachin Ravindra breaks record for most runs in debut World CupThe Kiwis batter has amassed 565 runs in nine innings of World Cup 2023

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israeli military tour of northern Gaza reveals ravaged buildings, toppled trees, former weapons labIsraeli military tour of northern Gaza reveals ravaged buildings, toppled trees, former weapons lab

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

رکشوں کی ریس نے سوشل میڈیا پر دھوم مچادیایک صارف نے تبصرہ کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ یہ ریس 2023 F1 سیزن سے بھی کہیں زیادہ دلچسپ ہے

ذریعہ: ExpressNewsPK - 🏆 13. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

سٹاک ایکسچینج میں بہتری اور بیرونی قرضوں کے معاشی اثراتRead Stock exchange may behtari Column by Mian Imran Ahmad that is originally published on, Friday 01 2023 in Roznama Dunya Newspaper

ذریعہ: roznamadunya - 🏆 14. / 53 مزید پڑھ »

Kadınlar, iklim değişikliğinin kadınlar üzerindeki etkisine dikkat çekiyor2023 UN Climate Change Konferansı'nda kadın katılımcılar, iklim değişikliğinin kadınlar üzerindeki akut etkisi konusunda farkındalık talep ediyor.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 5 WicketsNew Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the 41st match of the ICC world cup 2023 in Bengaluru and have one step in the event's semi-final. Ptv sports hd telecast the match live. Earlier, New Zealand captain won the toss and put Sri Lanka into bat. Batting first Sri Lanka bundled out for 171 runs in 46.4 overs.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial - 🏆 16. / 51 مزید پڑھ »