Pakistani Passport Holds Fourth Lowest Rank Globally

Ranked 101st out of 104, with visa-free access to only 34 countries.The Pakistani passport continues to hold the fourth lowest rank globally in the New Year, showing no improvement in its position for at least the past five years, as reported on Thursday. The passport’s ranking as the fourth least favorable has persisted, aligning with its downward trend since July of the previous year.
This information is based on data from Henley and Partners, a UK-based firm specializing in citizenship and residence advisory, which assesses and ranks 199 nations on its index. According to the Global Mobility Report 2024 from the Henley Passport Index, the country’s passport is positioned at 101st out of 104, scoring 34 points. This implies that individuals holding an ordinary Pakistani passport have visa-free access to only 34 out of the 227 destinations covered in the index. The ranking is derived from an analysis of approximately 199 passports, assessing the number of countries and territories (destinations) that passport holders can enter without requiring a prior vis
