ICC ODI Rankings: Shaheen Afridi becomes world’s no. 1 ODI bowler

“The tall left-armer took another three wickets during Pakistan’s emphatic triumph over Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday to keep his side’s semi-final hopes alive, and it also helped catapult the 23-year-old past nine of his contemporaries to claim the mantle as the No.1 ranked ODI bowler,” the ICC said in a press release.

In today’s World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Kolkata, Shaheen Afridi made history as the fastest fast-bowler to reach 100 wickets in one-day cricket. Shaheen has surpassed Saqlain Mushtaq, who accomplished the feat in 53 matches, to become the fastest bowler from Pakistan to get 100 wickets.Shaheen is regarded as one of the world’s finest bowlers. He plays for the Pakistani team in every format of the game and is regarded as one of the most dangerous players when he has the ball in his hands.In the meantime, Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, is still ranked first among ODI batters.

“It is the first time that Afridi has held the No.1 ranking in any format and means Pakistan players simultaneously cling on to the top spot in two ODI categories as skipper Babar Azam maintains his narrow lead at the head of the corresponding batting list,” the press release added.Pakistan

“The right-hander has a total of 216 runs from seven innings at the World Cup and his closest challenger in India’s Shubman Gill has not yet been able to capitalize with just 104 runs from four knocks.”

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, continues to lead the ODI all-rounder rankings. South Africa’s Marco Jansen, a left-armer, has risen two spots to ninth place, while youthful Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand has climbed fourteen ranks to seventeenth place.Pakistan

