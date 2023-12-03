Pakistan'ın en büyük yetimhane okulu Zayed Sürdürülebilirlik Ödülü'nü kazandı

Dubai: Pakistan’s largest orphan school ‘KORT Education’ has won the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize at COP28 being held at Expo City, Dubai. The school for children who became orphans in the 2005 devastating earthquake in Pakistan is run by a charity Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT). More than 87,000 people had died in the earthquake leaving behind thousands of helpless orphans.
UAE President His Higness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s global award in sustainability and humanitarianism, during a ceremony held on Friday at COP28 UAE in Expo City Dubai. Sumaiya Bibi, who lost her parents in the 2005 earthquake, received the award on behalf of KORT at the ceremony. The event was attended by numerous heads of delegations participating in COP28, ministers, senior government officials, and Prize winners and finalist
