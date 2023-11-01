PSX Witness Bullish Trend: Benchmark Psx-100 Index Gains Over 437 Points

52 Points: Crosses 51,433.46 Psychological Level ...Pakistan Stock Exchange: KSE-100 Index Gains Over 653 Points, Trading At 51384 ...

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a bullish trend on the back of aggressive buying in almost all sectorsPakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a bullish trend on the back of aggressive buying in almost all sectors. The benchmark PSX-100 index surged by 562 points in the first session today, crossing the 52,000-point psychological level. We have been joined by Zameer Abbas to know more about trading at Pakistan Stock Exchange.

SAMAATV: US Dollar jumps ahead of Pakistani RupeeAmerican currency gains 22 paisas on Monday morning in interbank market

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: 100-Wicket Milestone Shaheen Reaches 100 Odi Wickets In His 51st GamePakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took his 100th wicket in one-day internationals during the world cup match against Bangladesh in Kolkata today. The 23-year-old trapped Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan with the fifth delivery of his first over for nought, reaching the 100-wicket milestone in his 51st game.

24NEWSHD: Tuba Anwar jumps in to join ‘just looking like a wow’ trendEmerging Pakistani actress Tuba Anwar has been seen hoping in the latest social media trend known as ‘Just looking like a wow’ alo...

DAILYPAKISTAN: 100انڈیکس6سال 5ماہ بعد 52ہزار پوائنٹس کی سطح عبور کرگیاکراچی (ڈیلی پاکستان آن لائن) پاکستان اسٹاک مارکیٹ میں آج کاروبار کا مثبت اختتام ہوا، 100انڈیکس6 سال 5 ماہ بعد کے ایس ای ہنڈریڈ انڈیکس 52 ہزار کی سطح عبور کرگیا ،اختتامی مراحل میں 100انڈیکس میں 437 پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ہوا جس کے بعد کے ایس ای 100انڈیکس 51 ہزار 920 پوائنٹس پر بند ہوا۔ مارکیٹ میں 15 ارب روپے مالیت کے 45 کروڑ شیئرز کا کاروبار ہوا،...

ARYNEWSUD: پاکستان اسٹاک ایکسچینج دنیاکی تیسری بہترین کارکردگی والی مارکیٹ قرارپاکستان اسٹاک ایکسچینج دنیاکی تیسری بہترین کارکردگی والی اسٹاک مارکیٹ بن گئی، 100 انڈیکس میں 12.3 فیصد کا اضافہ دیکھنے میں آیا۔

