US Dollar jumps ahead of Pakistani Rupee

– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan Interbank. مزید پڑھ ⮕

‘Jani Door Gaye’ Hadiqa Kiani’s new song features Hania and WahajA renowned Pakistani artist Hadiqa Kiani has released a new song featuring beautiful Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and the heartth... مزید پڑھ ⮕

100th year of Turkish RepublicShehbaz Sharif congratulated Turkiye on National Day; Pakistani mission marks 100th year of Turkish Republic مزید پڑھ ⮕

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 29, 2023In Karachi, on Sunday, October 29, 2023, here are the open market exchange rates for foreign currencies, including the US Dollar. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pitched battle between JI activists, police in IslamabadA number of people gathered at Srinagar Highway a day ahead of JI’s protest outside the US Embassy مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shamshad Akhter Hopes For Economic Revival: Appreciation Of Rupee Against Dolalr A Positive SignCaretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhter has said that improvement in agriculture sector may result in Pakistan’s economic revival. Briefing the media in Karachi, the finance minister said that the caretaker Govt has introduced reforms to put country’s economy back on track to progress. مزید پڑھ ⮕