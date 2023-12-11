Israeli tanks push further west in battle against Hamas in Gaza

Israeli tanks were trying to push further west in their battle against Hamas in and around Khan Younis on Monday, as they met resistance amid intense combat in a war that has now entered its third month and with no end in sight. The fighting in Khan Younis, the main city in the southern Gaza Strip with a population of around 626,000 including people displaced by Israeli bombing in the north, comes as Israel refocused its war effort to the south.
Amid reports of a "catastrophic" health situation in Gaza from the World Health Organisation, Palestinian activists called for a global strike on Monday as part of a coordinated effort to pressure Israel into a cease-fire. "It is time - WORLD WIDE TOTAL STRIKE," urged one call. But it was unclear whether the effort would catch on globally or have an impact on Israel's war plans. The 193-member United Nations General Assembly was likely to vote on Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding a ceasefire, diplomats said on Sunday
