Israeli tanks push further west in battle against Hamas in Gaza

Israeli tanks were trying to push further west in their battle against Hamas in and around Khan Younis on Monday, as they met resistance amid intense combat in a war that has now entered its third month and with no end in sight. The fighting in Khan Younis, the main city in the southern Gaza Strip with a population of around 626,000 including people displaced by Israeli bombing in the north, comes as Israel refocused its war effort to the south.

Amid reports of a "catastrophic" health situation in Gaza from the World Health Organisation, Palestinian activists called for a global strike on Monday as part of a coordinated effort to pressure Israel into a cease-fire. "It is time - WORLD WIDE TOTAL STRIKE," urged one call. But it was unclear whether the effort would catch on globally or have an impact on Israel's war plans. The 193-member United Nations General Assembly was likely to vote on Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding a ceasefire, diplomats said on Sunday





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern GazaIsraeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Scores reported killed in Gaza as fighting shatters Israel-Hamas truceScores reported killed in Gaza as fighting shatters Israel-Hamas truce

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Hamas releases Israeli hostages in GazaHamas has released eight Israeli hostages in Gaza as part of a truce deal, while Israel has freed 30 Palestinian prisoners. The hostages were reunited with their families in Israel. The negotiations aim to renew the pause in fighting.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire callIsrael expanded ground assault into the southern half of Gaza, pushing into Khan Younis

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

İsrail, Gazze'nin en büyük hastanesinde faaliyet gösteriyorİsrail, Gazze'nin en büyük hastanesinde Hamas militanlarını yok etmek için faaliyet gösterdiğini açıkladı.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Tears and tight restrictions in Gaza protest at COP28Teary-eyed, keffiyeh-wearing activists protested Israel bombardment of Gaza at the UN climate talks.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »