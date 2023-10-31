Govt keeps petrol and High Speed Diesel prices unchanged in Pakistan

:

SAMAATV: Petrol and diesel prices may drop significantly in PakistanPakistan is set to witness a significant reduction in petrol prices of up to Rs 18 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 5 per litre, effective November 1. This is due to the recent strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and a global decrease in diesel and petrol prices.

SAMAATV: SBP Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged at 22% in Latest Monetary Policy MeetingThe State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to maintain the key policy rate at 22% in its latest monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. The decision comes in the wake of an IMF review and amidst various economic factors influencing the decision.

SAMAATV: KIA Pakistan announces major price cuts on selective modelsWhile the prices of popular KIA models like the Picanto, Stonic, and Sportage will remain unchanged, the spotlight of this Year-End Celebration falls on the mighty Sorento and Carnival Executive,

