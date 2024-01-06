Dollar Little Changed After Mixed US Data

NEW YORK (Reuters/Web Desk) – The dollar was little changed on Friday after a rally in response to mixed data that suggested the world's largest economy showed pockets of weakness but remained resilient overall. The dollar index was flat at 102.44 after hitting 103.10 in wake of the stronger-than-expected US jobs report. That was the highest since mid-December.Last year saw the dollar index weekly closing at the highest of 105.73 on October 8 and 98.96 as the lowest on July 9.

The greenback earlier rallied after data showed the US economy created 216,000 new jobs in December, exceeding the consensus forecast of 170,000. The unemployment rate was steady from November at 3.7 per cent, compared with expectations of a rise to 3.8pc, while average earnings rose 0.4pc on a monthly basis, against forecasts of a 0.3pc gain. But that report was offset by data later in the session that indicated the US services sector slumped last month. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing index fell to 50.6 last month, the lowest reading since May, from 52.7 in Novembe





