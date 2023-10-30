Audio leak: Govt given a month to decide on legal scope of case

This case involves an application from the son of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, as well as a petition from Bushra Bibi regarding phone tapping and audio leaks.The court questioned about the capability of electronic surveillance and recording of phone calls, raising questions about which agency possesses these capabilities.

The court had sought reports from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Defense, and Ministry of Interior to shed light on these matters.During the hearing, Attorney General Mansoor Awan and Judicial Assistant Raza Rabbani were present to represent their respective positions.

Justice Sattar posed critical questions, emphasizing the need to determine how electronic surveillance is being carried out and by whom. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) stated that they had not authorized anyone for such surveillance.

The court emphasized its primary concern to identify the source of the leaked audio and how it became public. To address these issues, the government had previously established a judicial commission consisting of distinguished judges, the judge remarked.

Added that the terms of reference for this commission did not address the question of who leaked the audio recordings.Justice Sattar underscored the importance of understanding whether secret agencies were involved in the audio recording.

AGP pointed out that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was examining leaked audio recordings involving a prime minister, but it is essential to establish the scope and legality of such surveillance.

Justice Sattar expressed concern that even private conversations in offices and chambers may be subject to monitoring and recording.

