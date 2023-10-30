Qureshi moves IHC seeking post-arrest bail in cipher case

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday filed an application in the Islamabad High Court seeking post-arrest bail in cipher case.

The application’s hearing, however, encountered objections due to issues related to the submitted documents. The hearing was conducted by IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, who pointed out that the documents submitted were not in proper order, leading to the objections raised during the hearing.

In response to this, CJ Aamir Farooq advised the applicant to organize the documents correctly before resubmitting them for review.Advertisement Additionally, during the hearing, there was a request to expedite the issuance of a notice related to the case, emphasizing its urgency. headtopics.com

The chief justice addressed this request by advising that the documents should be arranged appropriately before any notice can be issued.

LHC to hear Parvez Elahi’s bail application on November 1The application against the decision to withdraw the bail of former Punja CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in anti-corruption case has been fixed. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Sheikh Rashid moves SC for withdrawal of plea in Faizabad sit-in caseSays he did not attend Faizabad sit-in مزید پڑھ ⮕

Manchester City, Manchester United streaking ahead of derby boutUnited (5-4-0, 15 points) is seeking a fourth successive win in all competitions. مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC fixes contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif for hearingISLAMABAD: A five-year-old contempt of court petition against former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) supremo. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Matthew Perry's ironic last Instagram post before death leaves fans shockedMatthew Perry's ironical last Instagram post before death مزید پڑھ ⮕

UAE freelance permits open new doors for Pakistani workersThe UAE Labour Law, encompassed in Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021, explicitly emphasizes the necessity of a valid work permit for anyone seeking employment in the country. مزید پڑھ ⮕