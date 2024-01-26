Alabama Executes Convicted Murderer Using New Method of Capital Punishment

ATMORE, Alabama (Reuters) - Alabama on Thursday executed convicted murderer Kenneth Smith, who held his breath in vain as officials asphyxiated him with nitrogen gas, the first use of a new method of capital punishment since lethal injections began in the U.S. four decades ago. Smith, convicted of a 1988 murder-for-hire, was a rare prisoner who had already survived one execution attempt.

In November 2022, Alabama officials aborted his execution by lethal injection after struggling for hours to insert an intravenous line's needle in his body. The state has called its new closely watched protocol "the most painless and humane method of execution known to man." It predicted Smith would lose consciousness in under a minute and die soon after, although witnesses on Thursday said it appeared to take several minutes longer. Alabama has touted asphyxiation as a simpler alternative for prison systems that struggle to find either veins or the required drugs for lethal injection





Soldiers on the street as Ecuador declares war on drug cartelsHundreds of soldiers patrolled near-deserted streets in Ecuador's capital on Wednesday.

Two convicted politicians who took refuge for hours at Poland's presidential palace are arrestedThe dispute centers former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his former deputy Maciej Wasik

New York Okul Müdürü Jessica Bader Hakkında Her ŞeyJessica Bader, 51 yaşındaki bir New York okul müdürü, tartışmalı geçmişiyle ilgili ortaya çıkan ayrıntılar nedeniyle son haberlerin odağı haline gelmiştir.

Australians and New Zealanders preparing to be among first nations to ring in 2024 with fireworksRain in Auckland is expected to ease by midnight when downtown Sky Tower erupts with fireworks

2024 New Year's Resolutions: Apps to Help You Stick to Your GoalsWhether you aim to adopt healthier eating habits, enhance your fitness routine, manage your budget more effectively, or cultivate positive habits, there's a range of apps to help you stay committed to your goals.

Saudi Arabia new civil laws aim to boost investment, but caution lingersThe move is part of Vision 2030 reform plan to pivot its economy away from oil and gas sector

