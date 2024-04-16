دنیا کے 75 سب سے غریب ممالک کی آمدنی میں فاصلہ بڑھ رہا ہے

WASHINGTON – Half of the world's 75 poorest countries are experiencing a widening income gap with the wealthiest economies for the first time this century in a historical reversal of development, the World Bank said in a report on Monday.

"We see a very serious structural regression, a reversal in the world ... that's why we are ringing the alarm bells here," he said. More than half of all IDA countries are in Sub-Saharan Africa; 14 are in East Asia and eight are in Latin America and the Caribbean. Thirty-one have per capita incomes of less than $1,315 a year. They include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan and Haiti.

US Treasury Undersecretary Jay Shambaugh raised concerns about the worsening situation last week, warning China and other emerging official creditors against free-riding by curtailing loans to low-income countries just as the IMF or multilateral development banks were pouring funds in.

دنیا غریب ممالک آمدنی ورلڈ بینک رپورٹ

