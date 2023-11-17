Vehicle Crash and Explosion at Niagara Falls Checkpoint

A vehicle speeding toward a US-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls, killing two people and prompting the closing of multiple border crossings. Authorities determined it was not a terror attack. The FBI concluded its investigation and turned the matter over to the Niagara Falls Police Department. The incident at the Rainbow Bridge raised concerns on both sides of the border.





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global wine output falls to lowest level in 60 years'Once again, extreme climatic conditions have significantly impacted the output of the world vineyard,' the OIV announced

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Tanker driver killed in road crash in Talisay CityCEBU CITY – A driver died after the fuel tanker he was driving hit another tanker before slamming into a house on the South Coastal Road in Talisay City, Cebu, before dawn on Wednesday, November 8.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

1 dies, another hurt in multiple vehicle collision in Barangay MaboloSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Juan Gomez de Liaño out again as Seoul falls to Jeremy Lin, New Taipei in EASLJuan Gomez de Liaño sits out for the second straight EASL game as the Seoul SK Knights squander an early lead and absorb a blowout loss to Jeremy Lin and the New Taipei Kings

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Del Rosario’s rally in 2nd round falls short, trails Taiwanese leaders by 4 shotsPAULINE DEL ROSARO flipped things around with a birdie-spree at the turn until a bogey-bogey windup foiled the Filipina’s bid in the second round of the Party Golfers Ladies Open in Hsinchu county Thursday in Chinese Taipei.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Del Rosario sizzles but falls short in Party Golfers Ladies OpenPauline del Rosario turned things around with a birdie-spree at the turn until a bogey-bogey windup flipped the tide again for the Filipina ace in the second round of the Party Golfers Ladies Open in Hsinchu county here Thursday.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »