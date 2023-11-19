Thousands of Police Deployed for Transport Strike in the Philippines

Around 9,000 police personnel and 920 mobility assets will be deployed today for the transport strike. The strike is organized by the transport group Piston to protest the impending phaseout of traditional jeepneys. The Philippine National Police has collaborated with other agencies to prepare for the strike and ensure the safety of commuters.





🏆 24. PhilippineStar » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FACT CHECK: Hindi totoo ang P5,000-P8,000 ayuda ng DSWD, DILGHindi totoong mamimigay ng P5,000 hanggang P8,000 na ayuda ang DSWD at DILG sa bawat residente ng barangay.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 24. / 21 Read more »

Ticket prices, seat plan: Asia Artists Award 2023 in PHTicket prices range from P3,000 to P25,000

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 24. / 21 Read more »

Police net P306,000 shabu in drug stingLUCENA CITY, Quezon – Police seized shabu worth P306,800 from a suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust operation on Saturday night, October 21, in Pirok Dama de Noche, Barangay Domoit, this city.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 24. / 21 Read more »

Police net P500,000 shabu from high-value drug pusherTACLOBAN CITY – Police arrested a suspected drug pusher and seized shabu valued at P500,000 in a buy-bust operation in Ormoc City, Leyte on Sunday, November 5.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 24. / 21 Read more »

PISTON backs transport strikers threatened with 'franchise cancellation'Progressive transport group PISTON came to the aid of their fellow jeepney drivers and operators facing threats from the state.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 24. / 21 Read more »

PISTON: Don't punish strikers, address jeepney drivers' issuesJeepney drivers have the right to strike and hold similar industrial actions, transport group PISTON said Saturday.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 24. / 21 Read more »