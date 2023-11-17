Cable Operators Call for Investigation into NTC's Approval of Licenses to Disreputable Internet Providers

The country's cable operators called for an investigation into what they claim was the National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) 'one day' approval and release of certificate of registration or license to disreputable independent internet providers.

The Federation of International Cable TV and Telecommunications Association of the Philippines (Fictap) said it has evidence that the NTC granted 'quickie' licenses to independent internet providers or so-called value-added services (VAS) providers who were using their license in illegal activities like pornography. The license granted to VAS providers specified that they must comply with the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Materials Act (Republic Act 11930), which amended the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009 or RA 9775. Fictap President Estrellita Juliano-Tamano said that two months ago, the group asked the NTC for a list of independent internet providers that were issued licenses but has received no response





