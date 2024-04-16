The Importance of Mindful Eating for Fitness Goals

MANILA, Philippines — In today’s modern world, eating while working has become the norm especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic that necessitated working from home – and perhaps, eating while working is partly to blame whyAccording to doctor Michelle Domalaon of The Farm at San Benito, healthy food is not enough. To achieve one’s fitness goals , she said one should also change one’s attitude toward consuming food.

Blood sample being extracted from a finger using a lancet for Cellular Health Screening ; the screening shows an example of healthy cells and tightly-knit cells due to digestive stress Unlike usual hospital blood tests, Cellular Health Screening can be done anytime, even before or after eating. According to Dr.

“When you are under stress, your digestive system uses too much energy, which results in fatigue. This means that if the digestive system is very tired, we have to give it rest.”“Our stomach has acid and digestive enzymes – food, water, saliva – do not dilute the stomach with too much water that could dilute the nutrients – drink before and after eating,” Dr. Domalaon recommended.

Ideally, food should be broken down into a thousand times smaller for it to be used by the body, she said. “If thoughts are negative, such as worry, if you’re eating and your mind is preoccupied with negative thoughts, you’re promoting illness, not wellness.”“You don’t need to eat for an hour. Even if you’d eat for just 10 to 15 minutes but you’re happy, not eating while working and just enjoying your food, then your food can be broken down more easily.”“Because if you’re eating while working, the focus is not on your digestive system.

To help one keep a positive mindset while eating and doing other activities, Domalaon suggested doing meditation, yoga, and engaging in positive social media conversations, or even if the news is negative, one should have positive takeaways or lessons from it, she said.

