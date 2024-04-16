EU to Spend 3.5 Billion Euros to Protect Ocean and Promote Sustainability

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ATHENS, Greece – The European Union will spend 3.5 billion euros to protect the ocean and promote sustainability through a series of initiatives this year, the EU’s top environment official said on Tuesday, April 16. The commitments were announced during the annual “Our Ocean” conference held in Athens this week and attended by about 120 countries.

The commitments include supporting 14 investments and one reform in sustainable fisheries in Cyprus, Greece, Poland, Portugal worth about 1.9 billion euros, and 980 million euros under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility to be used in Cyprus, Finland, Greece, Italy and Spain’s to support four investments and two reforms to fight marine pollution.

European Union Ocean Protection Sustainability Marine Pollution Sustainable Fisheries Blue Economy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MacroAsia FY23 profit: P1.1-B (up 132%)MacroAsia posted an FY23 net income of P1.07 billion, up 132% from its FY22 net income of P0.46 billion, lifted by a 74% increase in in-flight catering revenues to P3.98 billion and a 53% increase in ground handling and aviation services to P3.14 billion.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

DBM releases over P1 billion for DepEd's restoration of heritage school buildings In a news release, the DBM said that it has approved a P1.134-billion Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) for the Department of Education (DepEd) to restore 654 classrooms in 83 heritage schools nationwide.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Trump’s media company valued at nearly $10 billion as shares surge in Nasdaq debutA chairman of a private equity firm says the valuation of Trump's company, which owns social media platform Truth Social, reflects the enthusiasm of supporters rather than a reasonable estimate of underlying business prospects

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

BOC seizes P7.3 billion counterfeit productsThe Bureau of Customs confiscated P7.3 billion worth of assorted counterfeit products during simultaneous raids on several warehouses in Caloocan City and Bocaue, Bulacan on March 20, the BOC reported yesterday.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

‘P7 billion senior high vouchers went to non-poor’Aside from around 19,000 “ghosts” or undocumented students receiving government assistance, more than P7 billion was spent on non-poor beneficiaries of the senior high school voucher program (SHS-VP), according to Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Clark Development Corp. bags P44.4 billion investment in Q1Clark Development Corp. (CDC), which oversees the Clark Freeport Zone, on Sunday, said it secured P44.4 billion in investment commitments as of the second week of March.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »