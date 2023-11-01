Springboks arrive to a heroes’ welcome in South Africa after another Rugby World Cup triumph

Thousands of supporters braved the cold and wet weather to gather at O.R. Tambo International Airport to welcome the the Springboks, the first national team to lift the World Cup four times. Many of the fans wore their green and gold Springboks jerseys, waved South African flags and held up placards bearing congratulatory messages for the squad.

A police band performed the national anthem and other iconic South African songs to welcome the squad back into the country. Kolisi, who has become a cult figure of sorts after leading the team to back-to-back World Cup titles in Japan and France, was among the players who received the loudest cheers from the fans.

South Africa missed the first two editions of the Rugby World Cup because of apartheid era sanctions.

