Games 2, 3 of World Series were the least-viewed in recorded Fall Classic history

Games 2 and 3 are the least-watched on record, according to Nielsen. Monday’s 3-1 victory by the Rangers averaged 8.13 million viewers on Fox. Saturday’s 9-1 Diamondbacks win averaged 8.15 million. Game 1 was also the least-watched World Series opener recorded. The three-game average of 8.48 million is on pace to become the least-viewed Series ever, fewer than the 9.79 million in 2020 that watched the Dodgers beat the Rays in six games.

Game 3 went up against “Monday Night Football” for the first time since 2013. However, it was the first time since 1996 that the World Series and NFL were both on network TV on a Monday night. On Oct. 21, 1996, the Atlanta Braves’ 4-0 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 on Fox averaged 19.4 million and outdrew the Oakland Raiders-San Diego Chargers game on ABC, which pulled a 17.5 million number.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: PH ends World Combat Games with 2-5-5 medal haulThe Philippines ended its campaign at the 2023 World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with 12 medals: 2 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Crisostomo, Macario cop taekwondo bronzes in World Combat GamesJuvenile Crisostomo and Justine Macario picked up a taekwondo bronze to add to the Philippine harvest in the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Monday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Venerable gives PH 3rd gold at World Combat GamesOn the final day of action at the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, another Filipino has taken home the gold medal.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: PH Muay Thai athletes shine in ‘23 World Combat GamesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Rangers bounce back to down Diamondbacks, lead World SeriesCorey Seager smashed a two-run homer as the Texas Rangers bounced back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 30, and take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: MLB: Texas on brink of World Series after Arizona routThe Texas Rangers unleashed an early barrage in an 11-7 defeat of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday to move within one victory of a first ever World Series.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕