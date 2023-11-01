Games 2, 3 of World Series were the least-viewed in recorded Fall Classic history

Games 2 and 3 are the least-watched on record, according to Nielsen. Monday’s 3-1 victory by the Rangers averaged 8.13 million viewers on Fox. Saturday’s 9-1 Diamondbacks win averaged 8.15 million. Game 1 was also the least-watched World Series opener recorded. The three-game average of 8.48 million is on pace to become the least-viewed Series ever, fewer than the 9.79 million in 2020 that watched the Dodgers beat the Rays in six games.
Game 3 went up against “Monday Night Football” for the first time since 2013. However, it was the first time since 1996 that the World Series and NFL were both on network TV on a Monday night. On Oct. 21, 1996, the Atlanta Braves’ 4-0 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 on Fox averaged 19.4 million and outdrew the Oakland Raiders-San Diego Chargers game on ABC, which pulled a 17.5 million number.
