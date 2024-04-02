SMHCC and Zarah Juan Collaborate on Tela Tales Project

SMHCC vice president of Sustainability and Quality Leah Magallanes, executive vice president Peggy Angeles and designer Zarah Juan Sometimes, a simple idea can spark a change. This happened when Zarah Juan, a social entrepreneur known for her eco-friendly designs, approached SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) with a proposal. “I pitched the idea. I said, ‘You have so many linens that we can upcycle.

‘ And I’m glad that every opportunity with SM that they can take to be more sustainable, they really listen. So, it’s a match,” Zarah shared. Her idea was to transform the hotel’s old linens into stylish bags, giving the fabric a second life and providing livelihoods for local communities. This partnership marked the start of Tela Tales, a project that breathes new life into discarded linens. Launched on World Recycling Day, March 18, Tela Tales is more than just recycling; it’s about telling stories through fabric, or “tela,” and creating positive chang

SMHCC’s Tela Tales: Linen waste to new beginningsTela Tales is not just about recycling old linens; it’s about crafting stories of hope and resilience, one bag at a time. Beyond the hotel industry, it’s a reminder that every one of us can play a part in making our planet a better place.

