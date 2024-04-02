New PNP Chief Warns Police Against Using Cell Phones on Duty

The new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), General Rommel Marbil, warns police officers against using cell phones for entertainment while on duty. In his first press conference on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Marbil emphasized the importance of focusing on their responsibilities, particularly in preventing and responding to crimes and ensuring peace and order in their respective areas. He sternly stated that there will be no forgiveness for officers caught using cell phones during duty.

Marbil also highlighted the need for beat patrols to make the presence of the police felt by the public

