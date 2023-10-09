Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' Biopic Starring Joaquin Phoenix

Napoleon is a biopic directed by Ridley Scott, featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character. The film showcases Napoleon's rise to power, his victories in the Napoleonic wars, and his relationship with Josephine. The battle sequences, such as the Siege of Toulon and the Battle of Austerlitz, are the highlights of the film.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH: Trailer for Ridley Scott’s action epic ‘Napoleon’SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Watch the new trailer for Ridley Scott’s action epic 'Napoleon'Joaquin Phoenix takes the crown. Watch the new trailer for Napoleon, from acclaimed director Ridley Scott, starring Academy Award® winner Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon and Vanessa Kirby as Josephine. The highly anticipated action epic opens in cinemas on Nov. 29. Also in IMAX.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Filipino star Joaquin Pedro Valdes eyes Stephen Sondheim’s “Pacific Overtures”Joaquin Pedro Valdes, who gained fame for his role in “Death Note: The Musical”, is now aiming to perform in Stephen Sondheim’s “Pacific Overtures”. Valdes received high praise for his portrayal of Light Yagami in the previous musical.

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

Jaymee Joaquin passes awayFormer actress-TV host Jaymee Joaquin has passed away at 44.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Joaquin Balbuena’s Tambay brand marks 2nd year with grand concertRapper Joaquin Balbuena, known for his music, online series, and Tambay Caps venture, has a big announcement at the Tambay

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Mexico sends son of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin ‘El Chapo’ to USMexico extradited the son of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to the United States to face narcotics charges,

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »