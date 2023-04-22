Government regains control of property near Naia for airport upgrade

The government has regained control of a property adjacent to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) that had been in private hands for over five decades. The property, the long-abandoned Philippine Village Hotel, has been returned to government possession under the control of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA). This development aligns with MIAA's plan to expand Naia Terminal 2 and the government's efforts to rehabilitate and modernize Naia.

Bids are currently being solicited from the private sector for the estimated P170 billion project over 15 years





inquirerdotnet » / 🏆 3. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manila International Airport Consortium to unlock NAIA’s potential as international hubRehabilitating the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is a gargantuan task with a lot at stake. ManilaBulletin

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

P141B needed for NAIA upgrade, says Transport officialROUGHLY P141 billion is needed to upgrade and fully develop the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

NAIA logs highest number of int’l travelers since pandemic at 1.6 millionThe Manila International Airport Authority has recorded the highest number of international passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. | JMangaluzINQ

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

Jodi Sta. Maria’s rescue cat Naia may also be Naia the drag queenOur current ongoing series is drag queen Naia Black's current gig as Jodi Sta. Maria's newly adopted rescue cat Naia. preenph NAURRR 😭😭

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

Domestic flights back at NAIA Terminal 2The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 reverted to being a domestic airport starting July 1.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »

Senators slam NAIA power outageSenators criticized airport officials anew after the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 experienced another disruptive failure of the airport systems causing grave inconvenience to travelers..

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »